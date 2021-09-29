China
China says to set governance rules for algorithms over next three years
BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace watchdog said on Wednesday that it and other government bodies will jointly set up governance rules and system for algorithms in around three years.
The regulator said in a statement that algorithms developed by technologies firms should uphold core values of socialism
and that enterprises should set systems for algorithm safety and responsibility.
