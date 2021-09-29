Skip to main content

China

China says to set governance rules for algorithms over next three years

1 minute read

Computer code is seen on a screen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace watchdog said on Wednesday that it and other government bodies will jointly set up governance rules and system for algorithms in around three years.

The regulator said in a statement that algorithms developed by technologies firms should uphold core values of socialism

and that enterprises should set systems for algorithm safety and responsibility.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh Editing by Mark Heinrich

