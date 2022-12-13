China says situation 'stable' at border with India after clashes















BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that the situation at the India-China border was "generally stable", a few days after troops from both sides clashed at the border.

A face-off on Friday at the Tawang sector of India's Arunachal Pradesh state resulted in injuries on both sides and India had raised the matter diplomatically with China, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

