Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China says U.S. army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions

1 minute read

Ambassador of China to the United Nations Chen Xu attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's envoy to the U.N. in Geneva said on Tuesday that the U.S. army and the militaries of other coalition partners should be held accountable for alleged rights violations they committed in Afghanistan.

"The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation of human rights committed by their military in Afghanistan and the evolution of this current session should cover this issue," China's ambassador Chen Xu told an emergency session of the Human Rights Council on Afghanistan.

"Under the banner of democracy and human rights the US and other countries carry out military interventions in other sovereign states and impose their own model on countries with vastly different history and culture," he said, saying this brought "great suffering".

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 10:10 AM UTC

U.S. review of COVID's China origin unlikely to solve vexing questions

President Joe Biden is set to be briefed on the U.S. intelligence community's investigation into how COVID-19 started, with the report likely to disappoint in delivering clear answers about the deadly pandemic's origin in China.

China
EXCLUSIVE Limited Chinese cooperation hindering U.S. fentanyl fight -congress report
China
China warns Tibet climate risks could soar despite short-term gains
China
Law Society election in Hong Kong spotlights tensions over China, legal system
China
Hong Kong Law Society election underscores tensions over China, legal system