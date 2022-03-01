China says U.S. attempts to support Taiwan will be futile

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - Any attempts at support for Taiwan are bound to be futile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, responding to a planned visit to the island by a group of former senior U.S. defence and security officials. read more

Speaking at a regular daily media briefing, Wang urged the United States to handle the Taiwan issue prudently, and refrain from further harming U.S.-China relations.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

