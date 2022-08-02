China says U.S. politicians who 'play with fire' on Taiwan will pay

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those U.S. politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end", according to a ministry statement.

He did not specify any U.S. politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

