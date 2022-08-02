1 minute read
China says U.S. politicians who 'play with fire' on Taiwan will pay
BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those U.S. politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end", according to a ministry statement.
He did not specify any U.S. politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
