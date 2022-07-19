China says U.S. will bear consequences of Pelosi visit to Taiwan

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leaves her weekly news conference with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a visit to Tawian by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States would bear the consequences of its response.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who was speaking at regular press briefing after the Financial Times reported earlier that Pelosi planned to visit Taiwan in August, said China will take strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Writing by Tony Munroe Editibng by Andrew Heavens

