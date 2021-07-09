Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China says will take necessary steps to protect its firms after US blacklist report

1 minute read

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China will take all necessary measures to protect its companies, the foreign ministry said on Friday when asked about a Reuters report that the United States is set to add more Chinese firms to its economic blacklist.

The Biden administration is expected as early as Friday to add at least 10 more Chinese companies and other entities to the list over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, the report said. read more

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comments at a regular news conference in Beijing on Friday.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Gabriel Crossley Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 3:59 AM UTCChina's factory gate inflation slows, outlook dimmed by still-elevated prices

China's factory gate inflation eased in June after a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices, but the annual rate stayed uncomfortably high and underlined growing strains on the economy as Beijing tries to bolster a post-coronavirus revival.

ChinaFive years after South China Sea ruling, China's presence around Philippines growing
ChinaChip shortage pushes China auto sales down 12.4% in June
ChinaExplainer: How Chinese clampdown will target offshore listings
ChinaChina says will take necessary steps to protect its firms after US blacklist report

China will take all necessary measures to protect its companies, the foreign ministry said on Friday when asked about a Reuters report that the United States is set to add more Chinese firms to its economic blacklist.