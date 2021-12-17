China securities regulator says making progress on U.S. audit issues

A security guard stands outside the headquarters building of China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday said it was in talks with U.S. authorities regarding cooperation over the audit of U.S.-listed Chinese firms and is making some progress.

China is ready to communicate with the U.S. side on the issue at any time, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.