China securities regulator says making progress on U.S. audit issues
BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday said it was in talks with U.S. authorities regarding cooperation over the audit of U.S.-listed Chinese firms and is making some progress.
China is ready to communicate with the U.S. side on the issue at any time, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.
Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely
