China seeking to resolve issues caused by power curbs, higher raw materials prices

Power lines and wind turbines are pictured at a wind and solar energy storage and transmission power station of State Grid Corporation of China, in Zhangjiakou of Hebei province, China, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China will look to resolve issues caused by recent power restrictions and in raw materials prices, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

At least 15 listed firms from provinces and regions including Jiangsu and Yunnan have said recently that their production had been disrupted by power curbs.

Chinese authorities have sought curbs on power generation as part of the country's efforts to meet a 2060 carbon neutrality target.

Only 10 out of 30 regions in mainland China achieved their energy goals in the first half of the year, while nine provinces and regions increased their energy consumption on an annual basis. read more

With local governments beefing up measures to limit energy usage, China's power generation in August dipped 2.7% from a month earlier to 738.35 billion kwh. That was still, however, the second-highest month on record.

Reporting by Min Zhang and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Shivani Singh and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.