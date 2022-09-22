1 minute read
China sentences former justice minister to death with two-year reprieve
BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China has sentenced former Justice Minister Fu Zhenghua to death with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes and bending the law for selfish ends, state media said on Thursday.
In July, Fu admitted accepting bribes totalling over 117 million yuan ($16.50 million). read more
($1=7.0896 Chinese yuan renminbi)
