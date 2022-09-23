1 minute read
China sentences former public security vice minister to death for graft
BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China has sentenced former public security vice minister Sun Lijun to death with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes, stock market manipulation, and illegal arms possession, state media reported on Friday.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
