Workers in protective suits disinfect a vehicle at a checkpoint on a road leading to a farm owned by Hebei Dawu Group where African swine fever was detected, in Xushui district of Baoding, Hebei province, China February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hallie Gu

China's agriculture ministry issued a plan on Wednesday to divide the country into five regions to be charged with greater responsibility to prevent and control African swine fever, as well as other animal diseases.

The move comes after a severe winter wave of swine fever in the northern region and some provinces, as the incurable disease causes significant losses in the world's largest hog herd. read more

The regions will be tasked to ensure timely reporting of disease outbreaks, assess risks and put forward control policies.

They will also create disease-free zones to make sure that, in principle, no pigs apart from breeding pigs and piglets are moved in or out, the ministry said.

China has previously discussed adopting compartmentalisation to better control the spread of African swine fever, and from April 1 restricted the movement of hogs across regions.

