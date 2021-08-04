Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China should better protect minors on the internet - People's Daily

2 minute read

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China should better protect minors from the dangers of the internet, according to an opinion article in the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, published on Wednesday.

The article follows the publication on Tuesday of a story in the state-backed Economic Information Daily that called online games "spiritual opium." The piece went viral and caused the share price of gaming designer Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) to fall 6.1%. read more

The publisher later re-posted the piece with the phrase "spiritual opium" removed.

The author of the People's Daily piece, Zhao Yichen, praised recent laws designed to protect minors on the web, citing the dangers of certain online media.

"For example, some online games and webcasts are full of vulgarity, violence and other elements that endanger the physical and mental health of minors," Zhao wrote.

"In the era of new media, 'network protection' for minors is not only as simple as 'preventing addiction.' New problems caused by new internet applications make the protection of minors online urgent."

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · August 3, 2021 · 8:00 PM UTCTencent vows fresh gaming curbs after 'spiritual opium' attack zaps $60 billion

China's Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) said on Tuesday it would further curb minors' access to its flagship video game, hours after its shares were battered by a state media article that described online games as "spiritual opium".

ChinaHarris to push back on China's South China Sea claims during Asia trip
ChinaIOC asks Chinese team for report on cyclists' Mao Zedong badges
ChinaChina lodges representations with BBC over flood reporting
ChinaChina should better protect minors on the internet - People's Daily

China should better protect minors from the dangers of the internet, according to an opinion article in the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, published on Wednesday.