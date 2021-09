Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is seen on a screen during a news conference held via video link, following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China should continue improving its COVID-19 vaccines as variants of the new coronavirus emerge, state media reported Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday.

China should also step up development of effective COVID-19 therapies to improve the outcomes of treatment, Li said at a meeting with medical experts, according to state radio.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens

