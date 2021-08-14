Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China should root out online games that distort history - China National Radio

2 minute read

People play online games at an internet cafe in Fuyang, Anhui province, China August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators should strengthen the vetting of online games and have "zero tolerance" toward those that distort history, state broadcaster China National Radio (CNR) said in commentary on its website.

The remarks - the latest in a series of critical articles in Chinese state media - are likely to exacerbate fears that the video game industry will be next in line to face regulatory action from domestic authorities.

One article which went viral this month called online games "spiritual opium", adding that children were becoming addicted and urging greater curbs. It sent shares in Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) and other video game companies skidding.

Tencent soon after announced it was introducing new limits on kids' time spent on "Honor of Kings", its most popular game.

A separate article said tax breaks for the industry should be scrapped.

CNR said games that distort history could misguide young people and cited one example of a game in which Yue Fei, a Chinese general and national hero in the Song Dynasty, was depicted as a capitulator.

Chinese regulators have clamped down on a range of sectors from property to tech to private tutoring, tearing into regulatory norms to promote socialist values and rein in what critics have called reckless capitalist expansion.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · August 13, 2021 · 7:59 AM UTC

China's new U.S. envoy stresses importance of Taiwan in first high-level meeting

China's newly appointed ambassador in Washington stressed the utmost importance of Taiwan in the Sino-U.S. relationship during his first meeting with a top U.S. official since assuming the job, according to Chinese state media.

China
China reports smallest number of new local COVID cases since July
China
China cranks up carbon-intensive projects as climate crisis grows, research shows
China
Russian defence minister praises cooperation with China at joint wargames
China
Sherman stresses U.S. support for Lithuania against 'coercive' China