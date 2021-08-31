Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China shuts American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu, organisation says

SHANGHAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have instructed an American Chamber of Commerce in the southwestern city of Chengdu to cease operations, officials with the organisation said on Tuesday.

According to an online statement from the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Southwest China, its members were notified on Monday that, in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, the chamber would stop operations and "no longer carry out any activities in the name of the American Chamber of Commerce in Southwest China".

AmCham Southwest China officials confirmed that it was an official statement.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Gabriel Crossley in Beijing; Editing by Andrew Heavens

