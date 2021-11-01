China Sinopec plans to raise Nov, Dec diesel supplies by nearly 50%

The company logo of China’s Sinopec Corp is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's top state oil refiner Sinopec Corp plans to increase November and December diesel supplies by nearly 50% each month versus average levels during the first eight months of this year, state television reported on Sunday.

In September and October, Sinopec's diesel supplies had each risen 20% month-on-month, the report said.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

