China
China Sinopec plans to raise Nov, Dec diesel supplies by nearly 50%
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's top state oil refiner Sinopec Corp plans to increase November and December diesel supplies by nearly 50% each month versus average levels during the first eight months of this year, state television reported on Sunday.
In September and October, Sinopec's diesel supplies had each risen 20% month-on-month, the report said.
Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
