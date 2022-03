China slams US claims that Russia asked it for military aid as 'disinformation'

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday assertions from U.S. officials that Russia asked Beijing for military equipment for its campaign in Ukraine were "disinformation" from the United States.

The comments came during a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing in Beijing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard and Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.