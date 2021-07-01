Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China solar association says Xinjiang forced labour claims unfounded

2 minute read

Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Huocheng County in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 3, 2018.REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SHANGHAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Claims that Chinese solar firms are benefiting from forced labour in Xinjiang are unfounded and unfairly stigmatise firms with operations there, the country's solar association said.

The United States last week banned imports from five Chinese solar companies accused of using forced labour in Xinjiang including Hoshine Silicon Industry Co (603260.SS) and a unit of GCL New Energy Holdings (0451.HK). read more

The White House said forced labour was "an integral part of (China's) systematic abuses against the Uyghur population and other ethnic and religious minority groups" in Xinjiang.

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association said in a statement that it had recently inspected solar industry production facilities in Xinjiang and the U.S. assertions had no factual basis.

It also said the industry had created a large number of jobs, contributing to the region's economic and social development and added that the rights of employees from all ethnic groups were fully respected.

Xinjiang, home to China's predominantly Muslim Uyghur population, is responsible for as much as 45% of the global production of polysilicon, a key ingredient in the manufacturing of solar panels.

China denies all accusations of abuse and has repeatedly denied claims that it runs a vast network of forced labour camps in Xinjiang, saying it has set up "vocational training and education centres" to raise employment prospects among Uyghurs and other ethnic groups.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 2:58 AM UTCChina's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan on party's birthday

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence for the island, taking a tough line on the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party.

ChinaHong Kong's acting chief executive says freedoms guaranteed under security law
ChinaFinding relevance in the Communist Party among China's Gen-Z
ChinaChina solar association says Xinjiang forced labour claims unfounded
ChinaChina's Didi worth $68 billion after U.S. debut