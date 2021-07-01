China solar association says Xinjiang forced labour claims unfounded

Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Huocheng County in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 3, 2018.REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SHANGHAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Claims that Chinese solar firms are benefiting from forced labour in Xinjiang are unfounded and unfairly stigmatise firms with operations there, the country's solar association said.

The United States last week banned imports from five Chinese solar companies accused of using forced labour in Xinjiang including Hoshine Silicon Industry Co (603260.SS) and a unit of GCL New Energy Holdings (0451.HK). read more

The White House said forced labour was "an integral part of (China's) systematic abuses against the Uyghur population and other ethnic and religious minority groups" in Xinjiang.

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association said in a statement that it had recently inspected solar industry production facilities in Xinjiang and the U.S. assertions had no factual basis.

It also said the industry had created a large number of jobs, contributing to the region's economic and social development and added that the rights of employees from all ethnic groups were fully respected.

Xinjiang, home to China's predominantly Muslim Uyghur population, is responsible for as much as 45% of the global production of polysilicon, a key ingredient in the manufacturing of solar panels.

China denies all accusations of abuse and has repeatedly denied claims that it runs a vast network of forced labour camps in Xinjiang, saying it has set up "vocational training and education centres" to raise employment prospects among Uyghurs and other ethnic groups.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

