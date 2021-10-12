China to speed up desert wind, solar construction in northwest - Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech addressing the COP15 biodiversity summit in Kunming, China October 12, 2021. SECRETARIAT OF THE CONVENTION ON BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY/Handout via REUTERS

KUNMING, China, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China plans to speed up the construction of large-scale wind and solar power bases in its desert regions, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi told the United Nations biodiversity forum in Kunming that construction on the first phase of the project commenced recently and would involve a total of 100 gigawatts of new generation capacity.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Andrew Heavens

