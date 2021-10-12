Skip to main content

China

China to speed up desert wind, solar construction in northwest - Xi

1 minute read

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech addressing the COP15 biodiversity summit in Kunming, China October 12, 2021. SECRETARIAT OF THE CONVENTION ON BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY/Handout via REUTERS

KUNMING, China, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China plans to speed up the construction of large-scale wind and solar power bases in its desert regions, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi told the United Nations biodiversity forum in Kunming that construction on the first phase of the project commenced recently and would involve a total of 100 gigawatts of new generation capacity.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 9:33 AM UTC

China's Xi launches $232 mln biodiversity protection fund for developing countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of a 1.5 billion yuan ($232.47 million) fund on Tuesday to support biodiversity protection in developing countries, as talks continue on a new post-2020 global pact to tackle species loss.

China
Tesla sold record 56,006 China-made vehicles in Sept - CPCA
China
China's export growth likely eased in Sept on electricity curbs: Reuters poll
China
EV battery maker CATL plans $5-billion China recycling facility
China
Energy crunch stokes inflation, economic recovery fears