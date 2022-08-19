China stands by sanctions on Lithuanian official after Taiwan visit

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China said on Friday its sanctions on Lithuania's deputy transport minister were an appropriate and reasonable response to her recent visit to Taiwan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin spoke after Lithuania demanded China remove sanctions imposed on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.