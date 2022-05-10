1 minute read
China state planner expands draft list of sectors for foreign investment
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Tuesday solicited public opinion on 2022's draft list of sectors for foreign investment, which has been expanded to encourage foreign capital to flow into manufacturing sectors such as electronic components.
The 2022 list of industries, expanded from the 2020 version, also encouraged foreign investors to look at China's northeastern, central and western regions, according to a document released by the National Development and Reform Commission.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.