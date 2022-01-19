China state planner to punish monopolies in internet platform industry

A computer network cable is seen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Wednesday that it will punish monopolies and unfair competition in the country's internet platform economy.

The National Development and Reform Commission also said that it will strengthen supervision over areas such as advertising and tax reporting, according to a series of opinions published on the state planner's website.

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, Editing by Louise Heavens

