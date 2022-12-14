China stops publishing asymptomatic COVID cases, reports no deaths
BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's National Health Commission will stop from Wednesday reporting new asymptomatic COVID-19 infections as many no longer participate in testing, making it hard to accurately tally the total count, it said.
The health authority reported 2,291 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 13.
China recorded 7,679 new cases a day earlier – 2,315 symptomatic and 5,364 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,249 new symptomatic local cases. There were a total of 7,451 local cases including asymptomatic infections a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, compared with none the previous, keeping fatalities at 5,235.
As of Dec. 13, mainland China had confirmed 369,918 cases with symptoms.
