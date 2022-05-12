1 minute read
China to "strictly limit" unnecessary overseas travels by Chinese citizens to combat COVID
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China would "strictly limit" unnecessary travel outside the country by Chinese citizens as part of its COVID-19 response, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement on Thursday.
Officials should strictly prevent COVID outbreaks caused by illegal entry into China, according to the statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.