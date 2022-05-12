China to "strictly limit" unnecessary overseas travels by Chinese citizens to combat COVID

Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China would "strictly limit" unnecessary travel outside the country by Chinese citizens as part of its COVID-19 response, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement on Thursday.

Officials should strictly prevent COVID outbreaks caused by illegal entry into China, according to the statement.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom

