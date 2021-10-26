China studying mechanism to stabilise coal prices over long-run - planning body

China Energy coal-fired power plant is pictured in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's top economic planner, the National Development & Reform Commission, said on Tuesday it is studying a mechanism to stabilise coal prices over the long run.

The agency is looking into the costs and profitability of the coal sector in an effort to work out such a mechanism to guide prices to move within a reasonable range, it said.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin

