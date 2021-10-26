China
China studying mechanism to stabilise coal prices over long-run - planning body
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's top economic planner, the National Development & Reform Commission, said on Tuesday it is studying a mechanism to stabilise coal prices over the long run.
The agency is looking into the costs and profitability of the coal sector in an effort to work out such a mechanism to guide prices to move within a reasonable range, it said.
Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin
