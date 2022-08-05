China successfully launches a pilot reusable spacecraft, state media report

The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for a crewed mission to build China's space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 5, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China successfully launched a pilot reusable spacecraft with its Long March-2F carrier rocket on Friday, state media CCTV reported.

The unidentified spacecraft, which was launched from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, will return to a planned landing site after operating in the orbit for some time to provide technical validations for reuses, CCTV said.

China said it made a big step towards developing reusable space transportation technology as it launched a spacecraft which returned to Earth on the same day after flying to the edge of the atmosphere in July. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.