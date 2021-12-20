China
China summons Quora-like Zhihu for unlawful release of information
1 minute read
BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Beijing cyberspace regulator said on Monday that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) had asked it to summon the online question-and-answer platform Zhihu (ZH.N) for unlawful release of information.
The internet regulator said in an statement that the authorities have demanded "immediate rectifications" from the company and the company would suspend "certain" functions during the period of time.
Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.