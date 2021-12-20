China summons Quora-like Zhihu for unlawful release of information

A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Beijing cyberspace regulator said on Monday that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) had asked it to summon the online question-and-answer platform Zhihu (ZH.N) for unlawful release of information.

The internet regulator said in an statement that the authorities have demanded "immediate rectifications" from the company and the company would suspend "certain" functions during the period of time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.