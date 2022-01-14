China to suspend more incoming U.S. flights over COVID-19 cases

An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend two American Airlines (AAL.O) flights from Dallas to Shanghai from Jan. 24 after seven passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a recent flight.

It will also suspend two Delta Air (DAL.N) flights from Detroit to Shanghai from Jan. 24 after nine passengers tested positive, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.

China's aviation regulator has in recent weeks ordered the cancellation of around 70 scheduled flights from the United States.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

