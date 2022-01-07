China
China targets over 270 civil airports by 2025 - aviation regulator
BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China will aim to have over 270 civil airports by 2025, part of the next five-year development plan for the aviation sector, Han Jun, an official with the aviation regulator, told an online press conference on Friday.
As at the end of 2020, China had 241 civil airports.
Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam
