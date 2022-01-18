China tells coal producers to maintain output over Lunar New Year

A worker speaks as he loads coal on a truck at a depot near a coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. Picture taken on October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China will tell coal producers to maintain normal production during the Lunar New Year holiday that starts at the end of this month, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday.

China will also increase new energy generation capacity, as well as encourage companies to maximise oil and gas production during the holidays.

The Lunar New Year break kicks off Jan. 31 and lasts through Feb. 6.

Reporting by Shen Yan; Writing by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

