China
China tells Evergrande to avoid near-term dollar bond default -Bloomberg Law
1 minute read
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Financial regulators in Beijing issued a broad set of instructions to China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), telling the embattled developer to focus on completing unfinished properties and repaying individual investors while avoiding a near-term default on dollar bonds, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday.
Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.