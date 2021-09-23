Skip to main content

China

China tells Evergrande to avoid near-term dollar bond default -Bloomberg Law

1 minute read

The logo of China Evergrande is seen at outside China Evergrande Centre building in Hong Kong, China September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Financial regulators in Beijing issued a broad set of instructions to China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), telling the embattled developer to focus on completing unfinished properties and repaying individual investors while avoiding a near-term default on dollar bonds, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

