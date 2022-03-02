China tells its citizens in U.S. to pay close attention to security

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China's embassy in the United States has warned its citizens in the country to pay close attention to their personal safety, citing a "worrying" security situation there.

There is much "hatred" against China in the United States and many Asians face "malicious" attacks, seriously compromising the safety of Chinese nationals, the embassy said in Tuesday's statement on its website.

It mentioned international students and employees of Chinese-funded institutions among those at risk.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.