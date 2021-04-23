Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

ChinaChina tells UK to 'right its wrong moves' after parliament's Xinjiang motion

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China said on Friday that Britain should "immediately right its wrong moves" in response to the UK parliament's motion calling on its government to take action to end what the lawmakers described as genocide in China's Xinjiang region.

"The unwarranted accusation by a handful of British MPs that there is 'genocide' in Xinjiang is the most preposterous lie of the century, an outrageous insult and affront to the Chinese people, and a gross breach of international law and the basic norms governing international relations," the Chinese embassy to the UK said in a statement.

"China strongly opposes the UK's blatant interference in China's internal affairs," the embassy said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · April 22, 2021 · 9:57 AM UTCHong Kong journalist improperly accessed public records, court rules

A Hong Kong court found a journalist guilty on Thursday of making false statements to obtain data for a documentary on the police handling of a mob attack on pro-democracy protesters, reporters and bystanders in 2019.

ChinaAnalysis: Tesla’s bad week in China was months in the making
ChinaChina rebukes Australia for “Cold War mentality” after Belt and Road accords cancelled
ChinaChina to cut coal use share below 56% in 2021
ChinaChanging immigration trends colour 'Minari' reception in South Korea

The heartfelt Korean immigrant tale in "Minari" resonated with many Asian Americans, but for some in South Korea the film presented a far too dated view of immigration to the United States.