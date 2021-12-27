China tightens scrutiny on offshore listings in sectors off-limits to foreign investment

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China said on Monday that companies in sectors subject to Beijing's foreign investment restrictions must seek government approval for offshore listings.

The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) also said that foreign capital must not participate in operation and management of such companies, and foreign stakes in them must be capped.

Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai newsroom

