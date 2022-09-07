China trade surplus with U.S. narrows to $36.77 bln in August

1 minute read

The flags of China and the United States are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $36.77 billion in August, from $41.5 billion in July, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data on Wednesday.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

