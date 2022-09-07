1 minute read
China trade surplus with U.S. narrows to $36.77 bln in August
BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $36.77 billion in August, from $41.5 billion in July, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data on Wednesday.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
