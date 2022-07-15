China urges banks to tighten screws on Internet loans

A man rides an electric bike past the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) building in Beijing, China February 14, 2019. Picture taken February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA.

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator on Friday urged lenders to strengthen management of their Internet loan business.

Banks should tighten risk and data management, better supervise money flows, and strengthen consumer protection in such a business, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a notice distributed to Chinese and foreign banks operating in the country.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

