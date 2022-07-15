1 minute read
China urges banks to tighten screws on Internet loans
SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator on Friday urged lenders to strengthen management of their Internet loan business.
Banks should tighten risk and data management, better supervise money flows, and strengthen consumer protection in such a business, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a notice distributed to Chinese and foreign banks operating in the country.
Reporting by Shanghai newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
