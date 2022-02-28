China urges calm after Putin puts nuclear deterrent on high alert

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that all sides should remain calm and avoid further escalation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert.

Wang, speaking at a regular daily media briefing, also reiterated China's view that all countries' legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

