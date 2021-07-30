China
China urges companies to step up management of essential data exports
BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said on Friday that big tech companies should step up the management of exporting essential data as well as their risk assessment of data security.
The Internet Society of China, an non-governmental organisation, has met representatives from Alibaba (9988.HK), Tencent (0700.HK), ByteDance and Meituan (3690.HK) to address the implementation of China's Data Security Law, under the authorisation of MIIT, the ministry said in a statement on its official website.
