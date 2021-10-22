Skip to main content

China

China urges U.S. to avoid sending wrong signals on Taiwan

1 minute read

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry urged the United States on Friday to avoid sending any wrong signals to proponents of Taiwanese independence, after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to the Chinese-claimed island's defence.

China has no room for concessions when it comes to its core interests, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ben Blanchard; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 5:35 AM UTC

China coal prices dive as govt plans intervention to ease power crunch

China's thermal coal futures sank about 13% on Friday, extending their losses since Tuesday when Beijing said it would intervene to cool surging prices of the commodity to help electricity producers out of a widespread power crunch.

China
China's land sales slump for second month as developers stay away
China
China urges U.S. to avoid sending wrong signals on Taiwan
China
Hong Kong halts cruise-to-nowhere as COVID-19 suspected in crew member
China
China Evergrande lines up funds to pay interest, avert default -source