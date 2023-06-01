China urges U.S. to stop official exchanges with Taiwan under guise of trade















BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - The United States should stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan under the guise of trade, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

China has made several representations to the United States, spokesperson Mao Ning said in response to questions regarding Taiwan and the United States' first deal under a new framework for trade talks.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.