China vows to include biodiversity in economic plans as UN talks begin

KUNMING, China, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China will incorporate biodiversity protection in the development plans of all regions and sectors and draw up a national conservation strategy, Vice Premier Han Zheng said at the launch of U.N. biodiversity talks on Monday.

The "COP15" meeting in Kunming, southwest China, will aim to build momentum for the signing of a new post-2020 global biodiversity treaty aimed at reversing massive species loss.

At an opening ceremony, Han urged all countries to look for new funding channels for conservation and give full priority to biodiversity protection in infrastructure and land use.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to address the conference remotely on Tuesday.

