China wants U.S. to revoke visa curbs or face reciprocal steps

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks after viewing the "Burma's Path To Genocide" exhibit at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool/File Photo

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - The United States should immediately revoke visa curbs on Chinese officials or face reciprocal countermeasures, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The United States is restricting visas of Chinese officials for involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. read more

