1 minute read
China wants U.S. to revoke visa curbs or face reciprocal steps
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - The United States should immediately revoke visa curbs on Chinese officials or face reciprocal countermeasures, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The United States is restricting visas of Chinese officials for involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.