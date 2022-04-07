Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

China warns of strong measures if U.S. Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan

1 minute read

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday that it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and that such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week.

China firmly opposes all forms of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan, ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

The possible visit has not been confirmed by Pelosi's office or Taiwan's government.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Martin Pollard; Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.