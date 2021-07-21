Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China watchdog summons Tencent, Alibaba, Kuaishou for child-related obscene content

1 minute read
1/3

A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Wednesday it summoned representatives of Kuaishou (1024.HK), Tencent's (0700.HK) messaging tool QQ, Alibaba's (9988.HK) Taobao and Weibo (WB.O) for spreading child-related obscene content.

CAC said in a statement it ordered the platforms to "rectify" and "clean up" all illegal content, and that CAC would fine the platforms.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 4:10 AM UTCCentral Chinese province swamped after heaviest rain in 1,000 years

Large swathes of China's central Henan province were under water on Wednesday, with its capital Zhengzhou hardest-hit after being drenched by what weather watchers said was the heaviest rain in 1,000 years.

ChinaHong Kong begins talks on controversial 'anti-doxxing' privacy bill
ChinaU.S., Japan, S.Korea discuss Taiwan Strait issues, N.Korea

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait and denuclearization of North Korea during a meeting with foreign ministers from South Korea and Japan, a State Department spokesperson said.

ChinaU.S., Japan, S.Korea vow to deepen climate, pandemic cooperation - U.S.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Japanese and South Korean counterparts committed in talks to deepening trilateral cooperation on the climate crisis, pandemic response, economic resilience and recovery, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

ChinaClimbing dollar pauses for breath ahead of ECB