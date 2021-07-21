China
China watchdog summons Tencent, Alibaba, Kuaishou for child-related obscene content
BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Wednesday it summoned representatives of Kuaishou (1024.HK), Tencent's (0700.HK) messaging tool QQ, Alibaba's (9988.HK) Taobao and Weibo (WB.O) for spreading child-related obscene content.
CAC said in a statement it ordered the platforms to "rectify" and "clean up" all illegal content, and that CAC would fine the platforms.
