China watchdog summons Tencent, Alibaba, Kuaishou for child-related obscene content

A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Wednesday it summoned representatives of Kuaishou (1024.HK), Tencent's (0700.HK) messaging tool QQ, Alibaba's (9988.HK) Taobao and Weibo (WB.O) for spreading child-related obscene content.

CAC said in a statement it ordered the platforms to "rectify" and "clean up" all illegal content, and that CAC would fine the platforms.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue

