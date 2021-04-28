Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
ChinaChina welcomes U.S. easing COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese students

China said on Wednesday that it is a positive step for the United States to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese students and other international students into the United States this fall.

China hoped the United States can make proper arrangements for Chinese people to go to the country, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing in Beijing.

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was easing travel restrictions on Chinese and other international students into the United States this fall, a change that could provide financial help to some colleges whose enrollments declined during the coronavirus pandemic. read more

