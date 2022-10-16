China will accelerate building of world-class military, strong strategic deterrent - Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a cup as he speaks at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military, Xi said in a speech before some 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by William Mallard

