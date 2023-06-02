China will extend purchase tax exemption for NEVs -cabinet meeting















BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China will extend and optimise a purchase tax exception on new-energy vehicles (NEVs) and study policies to promote NEV development, state media reported on Friday, citing discussions at a cabinet meeting.

Separately, the meeting pointed out that the foundation of China's economic recovery is not yet solid, CCTV reported.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely











