China

China will face pressure of low fertility rates in future -health authority

People walk and ride vehicles along a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China will face pressure from its low fertility rates in the future, a deputy head of the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Wednesday, adding that total new births were still slowing in the first half of this year.

Yu Xuejun made above the comments at a press conference in Beijing after China issued new measures on Tuesday to support its three-child policy. read more

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Stella Qiu; Editing by Tom Hogue

China

