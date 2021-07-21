China
China will face pressure of low fertility rates in future -health authority
BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China will face pressure from its low fertility rates in the future, a deputy head of the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Wednesday, adding that total new births were still slowing in the first half of this year.
Yu Xuejun made above the comments at a press conference in Beijing after China issued new measures on Tuesday to support its three-child policy. read more
