China will focus on addressing 'unbalanced and incomplete' development in next five years - Xi

China's President Xi Jinping leaves the podium following his speech after a ceremony to inaugurate the city's new leader and government in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2022, on the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China must focus on addressing the problem of "unbalanced and incomplete development" in the next five years, Chinese President Xi Jinping told senior leaders this week.

State broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday cited him as saying that in a two-day meeting in Beijing from Tuesday, in which he laid out his vision for the next five years after the ruling Communist Party holds a Congress later this year.

Xi is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as China's top leader at the Congress.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian

